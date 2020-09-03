LEWISBURG — The number of active confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates at Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary recently dropped from 20 or more to zero.
Confirmed active cases at Lewisburg have now been at zero since the start of the week after an elevated period before that. Active cases among staff have remained steady at eight according to Bureau of Prisons (BOP) data.
The increase then quick decline in confirmed inmate cases prompted questions. Among them, what changes to inmate routines or handling have proven helpful? Or have inmates simply recovered and been removed from the active case list?
Official communication with the BOP, even concerning local facilities, is through an Office of Public Affairs at the BOP in Washington.
Emery Nelson, BOP Office of Public Affairs, replied that the bureau is abiding by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance as well as that written by the BOP.
An email message from Nelson said an action plan addressed operations, supply management, inmate movement and visitation and official staff travel with an objective of mitigating the spread of the virus.
“We started limiting facility-to-facility transfers and other inmate movement, as well as implementing screening, quarantine and isolation procedures,” Nelson wrote. “In addition, we suspended social and legal visits, cancelled staff training and travel, limited access for contractors and volunteers, and established enhanced screening for staff and inmates, including temperature checks.”
Nelson said all federal prisons were on “enhanced modified operations” in early April. Management also began inventorying or buying sanitation, cleaning and medical supplies.
“Enhanced modified operations are not a lockdown, but rather a means to minimize inmate movement, to minimize congregate gathering, and maximize social distancing among the inmate population,” it was added. “Under enhanced modified operations inmates are limited in their movements within the institution. Inmate movement in small numbers (is) authorized for access to commissary, laundry, showers, telephone and electronic messaging access, medical and mental health care and some essential work details or work assignments.”
Symptomatic inmates are not placed on work details or work assignments, which Nelson compared to communities required to shelter-in-place.
Starting in June, all inmates entering any BOP facility were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and placed in quarantine. Nelson explained quarantine meant separating inmates in an individual room or unit apart from other inmates not in quarantine.
“If an inmate tests negative and is asymptomatic, they remain in quarantine and are observed for symptoms and signs of the illness during the incubation period,” Nelson noted. “(They) must test negative again prior to being placed in general population. If an inmate tests positive and/or is symptomatic for COVID-19, the inmate is placed in isolation until they are considered recovered by medical staff as determined by CDC guidelines.”
Lewisburg and other institutions have areas set aside for quarantine and isolation. Inmates are treated at the institution unless medical staff determines they require hospitalization.
If transferred to other facilities, agencies or to the community inmates are placed in a test-in-test-out pre-release quarantine for a minimum of 14 days prior to their scheduled departure. Inmates who test positive or becomes symptomatic are placed in isolation and not permitted to transfer until recovered.
Testing with a quick turnaround has proven helpful.
While in general population, any inmate displaying symptoms for COVID-19 will be tested and placed in isolation. A contact investigation is then conducted to identify any potential exposures and may include widespread testing as clinically indicated.
Nelson said surgical masks were issued to all staff and inmates after CDC guidance was updated in April. Federal Prison Industries factories also began production on cloth face coverings for staff and inmates, non-surgical medical gowns for medical facilities, and packaging hand sanitizer for use within the BOP and other agencies.
“While a prison setting is unique when addressing a pandemic, the care and treatment of an identified positive COVID-19 case is not,” Nelson’s message concluded. “The BOP follows CDC guidance the same as community doctors and hospitals with regard to quarantine and isolation procedures, along with providing appropriate treatment. The majority of inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic and do not require the level of care offered in a hospital setting.”
The BOP entered Phase 9 series of its mitigation steps in August, which will be in effect through the end of September when it will be evaluated. There have been modifications along the way which included reinstating social visiting within CDC guidelines.
Access to legal counsel and religious observances have also been provided with safety measures.
