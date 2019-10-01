LEWISBURG — What makes an “educational trip” truly educational?
Lewisburg Area School District directors will soon discuss a district educational trip policy which was up for second reading at their most recent meeting. Policy 204.1 was tabled for further discussion, possible revisions and a separate vote.
Director Lisa Clark asked the policy be withheld from other policies up for second reading.
“My concern is that I am not sure we are completely compliant with our own policy in its use and whether or not we really sticking to pieces in the policy,” Clark said. “One of the things I am concerned about is how it is being used by parents and students and whether or not it is completely enforced by the teachers in any of the buildings.”
Clark asked that the board take up a discussion, perhaps considering different policies for different types of educational opportunities.
“Are attending protests and marches and those type of things, are we considering those educational? Do they need to be called out separately?” Clark asked. “Do we need to redefine what an actual educational trip is and consists of?”
How each school building uses the current policy was also noteworthy.
Clark conceded that the policy contained language defining an educational trip, but said additional language or policy may be needed to address other activities now considered educational trips.
Clark noted she brought questions to the superintendent and others after events of the previous week which included participation approval for Lewisburg students attending the Lewisburg Climate Strike. The measure came up at a board meeting as part of a consent agenda, a single item which typically contains policies for second reading, a personnel report, treasurer’s report, agreements and acknowledgments.
Other action at the most recent meeting included the approval of substitute teachers for the remainder of the school year. Michelle Shearer, a Bloomsburg University graduate and certified for mathematics grades seven through 12 was approved. Timothy Wright and Helna Vincent were approved as CSIU guest teachers.
The board approved Gretchen Driver as a substitute certified instructional aide at $10.49 per hour and an extra-compensatory position for Andrew Gemberling, junior high assistant wrestling coach at $2,242.
The resignation of Amanda Moses as middle school certified instructional aide and termination of Jamal Hunter as substitute custodian were also accepted.
