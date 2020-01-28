Outstanding Senior
Mylea Neidig, daughter of Misty and Rod Harris, was selected Outstanding Senior for the month of December at Milton Area High School.
Mylea is active in National Honor Society (president), Student Leadership (secretary), Future Business Leaders of America, Student Government, Journalism (editor), Spanish Honor Society, soccer, basketball (captain) and track and field.
Her awards and recognitions include Tri-Athlete Award, varsity letters in soccer, basketball and track and field, and FBLA Regionals (second place, journalism, first place, healthcare management).
Mylea plans to attend Elizabethtown College to major in occupational therapy.
Outstanding Senior
Tanner Walter, son of Jill Walter and Bryan Walter, was named Outstanding Senior for the month of January at Milton Area High School.
Tanner is active with cross country, track and field, FBLA, National Honor Society and Young Life.
His awards and recognitions include cross country (four-time qualifer), track and field (fifth place at states, 3200), three-time Tri-Athlete Award, Daily Item Student Athlete of the Week, distinguished honor roll, and FBLA states (two-time qualifier).
He plans to attend Lock Haven University to major in geology. He also plans to continue his cross country career.
Milton Rotary Club
Student of the Month
Jonah Snyder, son of Tom Snyder and Barb Gregory, was the Milton Rotary Club Student of the Month for December.
Jonah is active with cross country, FLBA, Skills USA and National Honor Society.
His awards and recognitions include cross country (three-time state qualifier), FBLA (state qualifier) and highest GPA in auto shop (2018-19)
Jonah plans to enlist in the Coast Guard to be a mechanical technician.
Milton Rotary Club
Student of the Month
Bradley Murphy, son of Jennifer Levanowitz and Patrick Murphy, was selected Milton Rotary Club Student of the Month for January.
Bradley is active in Skills USA, school musicals and plays, bowling, Winterfest and Community Trick or Treat, CTE Preview and Career Awareness Fair, and is a member of the youth group at First Baptist Church.
His awards and recognitions include distinguished honor roll, highest GPA in drafting and highest grade award in technical drawing.
Bradley plans to attend college to major in mechanical drafting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.