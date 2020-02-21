I will admit that as I watched Denny Hamlin celebrate his win in Monday’s Daytona 500 as crews worked to cut Ryan Newman from his mangled race car, I verbally said to the television “how inappropriate for Denny to be celebrating like that.”
However, it quickly became evident that Hamlin was not aware of the situation which was unfolding with Newman. In fact, cameras caught the look on Hamlin’s face when a crew member said something to him and his celebration took a somber turn.
As soon as I saw that, I said, “Oh, he didn’t know.”
Joe Gibbs, the owner of Hamlin’s team, quickly apologized for celebrating, noting that his team was not immediately aware of the severity of Newman’s crash.
Gibbs and Hamlin have since taken a beating on social media, with fans and “experts” alike irate that Hamlin would celebrate a win when the fate of a potentially injured competitor was unknown.
I believe the Joe Gibbs Racing team really didn’t know the extent of what was taking place with Newman when the victory celebration initially started.
While I have never been to the Daytona 500 as a member of the media, I have been to Pocono Raceway multiple times on a media credential.
There are a lot of things taking place on pit road, and in the area of victory lane, at the conclusion of a NASCAR race. I can only imagine that all of the hustle and bustle taking place at the conclusion of a race at Daytona is intensified more than any other track.
When a race concludes, the winners, other teams, members of the media and others on pit road have a certain set of instructions they are to follow. They are and are not allowed to go to certain places, and in some cases have to wait for instructions from officials until they can move to other areas of pit road.
At the same time, teams are quickly working to take down their pit equipment and hustling back to their haulers in order to load up and move on to the next event.
There is a lot to take in, and a lot of directions to follow. Add in the controlled chaos of responders working on the scene of a serious crash, and I can easily understand how the Joe Gibbs Racing team would not have immediately been aware of the severity of Newman’s crash.
In addition, Newman’s car ended up off of the racing surface, out of view from the pit road location of the Gibbs team. The crash scene was also out of view from Hamlin, who was in front of the field when the crash occurred and likely didn’t see how severe it was.
As is a common practice, Hamlin said he unplugged his radio after taking the checkered flag and had no way of receiving communication from anyone alerting him to the seriousness of the crash.
It’s unfortunate that Hamlin’s third win at Daytona was marred by what turned out to be a demolition derby that seriously injured a former race winner and top contender for the victory in the 2020 event.
The only criticism I have in the handling of the situation goes to NASCAR. The division should not have waited two hours to comment on Newman’s condition.
While the extent of injuries may not have immediately been known, NASCAR should have at least said something. A simple statement like this would have been nice, and professional: “Emergency crews and series officials must currently focus their attention on Ryan Newman, his family and team. We cannot make any further comment until more details can be confirmed.”
Instead, the hours of silence reminded me of 2001, when no one was speaking of the condition of Dale Earnhardt, who died as the result of injuries in a last-lap crash in the race.
While I believe a NASCAR spokesperson should have at least said something about the situation, I have also witnessed race track spokespersons in action in times of crisis.
I was at Pocono in 2015 when Justin Wilson was involved in an IndyCar crash which ultimately claimed his life. I was also there in 2018 when Robert Wickens was seriously injured in a first-lap IndyCar crash.
I have watched spokespersons respond in such catastrophic incidents at a race track and it’s not an easy job for them to do, especially given all the moving pieces taking place at a race.
With that in mind, I am giving NASCAR a “pass” for not immediately commenting on Newman’s status. I am also advising those criticizing Gibbs and Hamlin for initially celebrating to knock it down a notch as they clearly didn’t know what was unfolding with Newman.
