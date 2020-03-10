MILTON — Milton police are continuing their investigation into an incident in which an unclothed and incoherent woman was found walking along borough streets.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said the woman was found early Friday morning walking along Race Street, in the area of Filbert Street.
She was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, where Zettlemoyer initially said she was unable to identify herself.
“We identified her and we are still investigating the matter,” Zettlemoyer confirmed on Monday.
He said the woman is from Milton, but could provide no further comment on the case due to the ongoing investigation.
The woman was initially described by police as being caucasian and approximately 40 to 55 years old.
In other police news, Zettlemoyer said there has recently been a series of vehicle break-ins in the downtown area.
An investigation into the break-ins is ongoing.
Zettlemoyer is encouraging those in the borough to keep their vehicles locked and call police at 570-742-8757 if they notice any suspicious activity.
