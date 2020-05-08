LEWISBURG — The Small Business Administration (SBA) reported this week that over $100 billion from the second round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans was still available.
“It is good to hear that funds in the second round of (PPP) are lasting longer,” said Steve Stumbris, Small Business Development Center Bucknell University (SBDC) director. “I think that small businesses know the ropes a little bit better now. That is, the banks that they are applying through have clearer processes in place than when it was announced the first time around.”
The first round of PPP loans, estimated at about $310 billion, ran out in about two weeks.
“It is good to hear that the funds are not depleted,” Stumbris said. “So that businesses seeking PPP loans can go out and have the expectation that if they are eligible and they work with their bank they can bring that loan program again to support their employees.”
But Stumbirs cited some tension among businesses who have obtained a PPP loan with employees still on the payroll and working while others were collecting unemployment compensation.
SBA officials noted PPP capital provides eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead. It was made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act.
The SBA forgives the portion of the PPP loan used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities, and mortgage interest. PPP was retroactive from Feb. 15, so employers can rehire their recently laid-off employees through the end of June.
Stumbris said there was uncertainty about what workplaces would look like until the Wednesday release of guidelines. The plan from the Office of the Governor included reminders of ways to contain the spread of COVID-19, requirements for communication with employees and other on-site directives.
The plan also contained instructions for employees or customers who choose to report possible health and safety violations to the state Department of Health (DOH) or file complaints with OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration).
Stumbris added that businesses open for in-person commerce must establish a plan in case of exposure to possible or confirmed case of COVID-19. If contaminated, cleaning requirements and identifying people who were within 6 feet of the person for 10 minutes or more was among the steps to be taken.
He added that some may not yet be familiar with the requirements for signage in businesses doing in-person commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.