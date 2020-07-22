WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has appointed Linda A. Reichert as director of the Dunham Children’s Learning Center.
Reichert has more than 16 years of experience in the early childhood education field. She has been a preschool and elementary school teacher and served as director at four child care centers, including the opportunity to open the Child Care Center at Hort Woods on Penn State’s main campus. She also led the ESPN Kidscare Center in Connecticut.
Reichert holds a master’s degree in education from Lock Haven University, where she also earned a bachelor’s degree.
Reichert succeeds Barbara J. Albert, who is retiring on Aug. 7 after more than 25 years at the college, the last seven as director of the center and previously as a group leader and program specialist.
