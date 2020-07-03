WASHINGTONVILLE — A bridge replacement project will close Route 254 in Derry Township, Montour County, between Route 1007 (Diehl Road) and Township Road 392 (Cromley Road), beginning Monday, July 6.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), maintenance crew will replace the bridge on Route 254 that spans a tributary to Mud Creek. Work will include removal of the bridge, replacement with a box culvert, approach paving, line painting and guiderail upgrades.
A detour using Route 44, Route 4038 (Strawberry Ridge Road), Route 1002 (Strawberry Ridge Road), and Route 1003 (PP&L Road), in both Montour and Columbia counties will be in place.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of September, weather permitting.
