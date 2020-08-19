LEWISBURG — One additional active case of COVID-19 was reported Tuesday at Lewisburg Penitentiary.
Figures posted on the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Coronavirus Resource Page upped the number of active cases to 30. Five staff members were listed as active cases, unchanged from the day before.
The Allenwood Low and Allenwood Medium facilities were steady at one inmate and two staff members respectively among active cases.
Updated figures from the BOP indicated 1,378 inmates and 592 BOP staff nationwide currently have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19. Currently, 9,957 inmates and 843 staff have recovered. There have been 114 inmate deaths and one BOP staff member death attributed to the virus.
