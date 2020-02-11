LEWISBURG — Whether radio station WMLP would continue to carry talk programming was unclear on Monday.
Paul Hartman, a Susquehanna Valley Conservatives (SVC) member and former WMLP radio personality, told the group that a format change could be imminent. He praised its politically conservative programs and noted how they found favor with SVC members.
A $160,000 sale by Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. to Kona Coast Radio was reported November by Radioinsight, an industry news site.
“They are buying this AM radio station WMLP 1380 on the dial because there is an FM translator going with it which they want to hook up with somebody in Williamsport with some other stations we believe,” Hartman told the group. “They may not be sure themselves exactly what they are going to do with it. We’ll probably lose the station.”
Hartman said there were some alternative stations to listen to a roster of conservative talk shows during a period of uncertainty.
Hartman initially expected the transfer to be completed over the recent weekend. His routine SVC meeting announcement was at first not accepted for Monday night, but an apparent delay in the transfer allowed it to be aired.
Kona Coast Radio, Hartman later noted, was led by Vic Michael Jr. whose father owned WMLP when it was a Top 40 music station. Hartman said he recalled Michael’s son watching when he did his music show from the second floor of the Milton YMCA.
Radioinsight noted that Vic Michael’s brother Van also bought Backyard Broadcasting, a multi-station group in the Williamsport area in June for a reported $5.9 million.
An email sent to Vic Michael for more information was not returned by press time.
