MILLMONT — An attorney for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said Tuesday that additional publicity regarding animals housed at the Union County Sportsmen’s Club and Wildlife Sanctuary should be expected soon.
Brittany Peet, PETA director of captive animal law enforcement, said that the animal welfare group has submitted complaints to the Untied States Department of Agriculture (USDA) regarding the condition of Dillan, an Asiatic black bear at the club.
PETA has maintained that Dillan is morbidly overweight, has lost teeth and exhibits behavior associated with poor treatment. The behavior includes constant scratching of what was described as an open sore on his side, as well as a repetitive rocking back and forth in a relatively small cage.
Peet learned of Dillan through a concerned local citizen. She visited the club and saw Dillan in August and spoke with Orville Spangler, club president, who had previously refused to speak with PETA officials.
“We chatted in his kitchen,” Peet said. “He invited me to come back the next week to present to the full board about why Dillan needed to be moved.”
Peet said she returned the following week with a wildlife veterinarian and Pat Craig, founder of the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. But she said their invitation to speak was cancelled by the club.
Meantime, PETA has generated publicity regarding Dillan and other animals at the club and will continue to do so.
“Everything is on the table,” Peet added. “We tried to resolve this behind the scenes. At first the concerned citizen who reached out to us tried to reach out to the club.”
But the citizen was rebuffed, Peet said, as was PETA before they went public. PETA has been willing to move Dillan from the local club to the sanctuary at PETA’s expense.
“Ideally, the club would agree to do the right thing by allowing Dillan and all the other animals at the Union County Sportsmen’s to be transferred to facilities that have the expertise and the resources to care for them,” Peet said. “There is a bobcat, there are two raccoons, there are a number of deer. When I was there in August, all of the deer were suffering from some sort of skin conditions that left them with varying degrees of hair loss and skin irritation.”
Spangler, when contacted by phone Tuesday, said the club was not considering PETA’s offer and that it was a shame the matter had attracted attention from outside the area.
