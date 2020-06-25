PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) officials answered questions Wednesday about reported spikes in COVID-19 cases.
An online press briefing was held as reports of higher numbers of infections have become common. Increases were most notable in southern and western locations.
Dr. Donald Yealy, UMPC chair of emergency medicine, said simply counting the number of cases was not the ideal way to assess progress against the pandemic.
“We have recognized that there is some fluctuations in the total number of cases,” Yealy said. “When you take a step back, it has not dramatically gone up.”
He said the relative percentage of people with severe symptoms was dropping among patients at UPMC facilities.
“While there may be different numbers of people acquiring the infection, it is not having the same impact it did even six weeks or two months ago,” Yealy said. “We expect to see fluctuations like this (but) I don’t know for how long that will be.”
Yealy said there were no signals which would suggest great numbers of people going to UPMC facilities with serious illnesses.
“Our job is to be ready for the worst, but to respond to what the realities are,” Yealy added. “That means we have to have aggressive, well-thought-through testing and surveillance programs. We know about hot spot before they become overwhelming.”
Though it was still important to protect populations most vulnerable to the virus, Yealy said it was time to take a fresh look at the pandemic.
“What’s most important now is to change our mindset and focus not just on the number of cases, but the severity of illness,” he said in opening remarks. “We shouldn’t just be counting those who have a diagnosed infection. For the vast majority of people testing positive, their illness is mild or they don’t even know that they have any symptoms of COVID-19 infection.”
Yealy speculated that infections among younger, generally healthier people may help to build “collective immunity,” a helpful trend. He observed that the number of people dying from coronavirus is dropping, as is the need for intensive care.
Tami Minnier, UPMC chief quality officer, said vigilance was key in keeping COVID-19 at bay. Face mask use, hand hygiene and distancing were still critically important.
In autumn, when people with symptoms which appear to be like coronavirus go to UPMC facilities, Minnier said they will be tested for COVID. She added that ongoing monitoring will allow the medical staff to take care of the right disease at the right time.
Yealy added much has been learned during the pandemic. Reduced use of ventilators, or breathing machines, has improved outcomes.
Yealy said correct mask use was essential, meaning that the nose should not be visible to other people. He concluded that people who have avoided hospitals out of fear of COVID-19 need not do so. Yealy stressed anyone with a medical emergency go to a hospital as it is the place best-equipped to take care of them.
