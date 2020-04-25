SUNBURY — National Volunteer Month is recognized each April Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging is recognizing all volunteers in our local communities.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers have been coming forward and offering to assist their local communities. Volunteers are sewing masks, organizing and sponsoring free meals to families in need, grocery shopping for the elderly, and providing emotional support to socially isolated neighbors.
“Volunteers provide daily assistance serving meals, lead educational projects, and manage fundraising efforts in our seven Adult Community Centers, said Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging Administrator Karen Leonovich. "Their efforts are invaluable and a true necessity for the operations of the centers.”
Leonovich is asking residents to consider reaching out to an elderly neighbor, especially during this difficult time, to offer assistance or extend a friendly hand.
She is also offering these tips to assist others:
• Show a neighbor you care by offering to shovel the driveway, mow the grass, or rake leaves.
• Share a meal with someone. Create an extra portion at dinner or buy some additional groceries during your next trip to share.
• Consider yourself a handyman or woman? Fix a leaky faucet, move a piece of furniture or even repaint a room.
• Spending quality time is the best gift of all. Bring over a game of checkers to play, a classic movie to watch or old tunes to enjoy.
National Volunteer Week debuted in the United States in 1974 and has continued to grow every year since. April became National Volunteer Month as part of President George H. W. Bush’s 1000 Points of Light campaign in 1991.
