BOSTON, Mass. – Mifflinburg native, Navy Counselor 1st Class Brandi Gemberling, was awarded Senior Sailor of the Quarter aboard USS Constitution, April 22.
Senior Sailor of the Quarter is awarded to a sailor who exemplifies outstanding leadership and superior performance by going above and beyond their assigned job.
“Although recognition is not why I chose my profession, it’s a great honor to be recognized for the time and energy put into not only helping my sailors, but providing guidance to command leadership,” said Gemberling.
Gemberling has served in the Navy for 18 years and her previous duty stations include Naval Medical Center, San Diego; USS Belleau Wood (LHA 3); USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76); Electronic Attack Squadron 140 in Whidbey Island, Washington; and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 6 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Gemberling is a 2001 graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.
The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.
USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured 33 opponents.
The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.
