LEWISBURG — Facial mask regulations and ways to encourage masking up were discussed this week by Lewisburg Borough Council.
Jordi Comas, council vice president, said state and local emergency declarations were in place as well as other mandates. He said the objective of the discussion was to determine if and how the council should respond.
Andrew Lyons, borough solicitor, said the governor’s mask orders have no enforcement mechanism.
“He can direct agencies to do certain things (but) not the state police, there is no legislation that allows the state police to make an arrest,” Lyons said. “He directed PLCB (Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board) to enforce it in bars (but) that is a different issue.”
Lyons noted the challenge was widespread and there was no case law addressing it. He stressed the governor has not committed an illegal act, but whether municipalities can enforce a mask order was an open question.
“Businesses have every right to say you can’t some into my business if you’re not wearing a mask,” Lyons said. “Can we force a business to do that? That’s another issue.”
Susan Yohn, Ward 2 representative, added retailers were in a difficult position, but putting law enforcement into the picture could heighten animosity.
Debra Sulai, Ward 3 representative and council president, noted that State College adopted a mask ordinance. But Lyons noted that a home rule municipality such as State College has more freedom to enact ordinances. Sulai sought greater compliance amid higher recent levels of active cases.
Michael Brody, Ward 1 representative, said the state Department of Health claim that they could enforce mask regulations was unclear.
“That means it depends on whether the state allows the health department to have some sort of extrajudicial authority like police to enforce something. Pennsylvania has no such animal,” Lyons explained. “The health department can enforce certain things, but it is not within their jurisdiction to enforce mask orders, I would think.”
David Heayn, Ward 3 representative, said he’s seen groups of people going around the borough, many not wearing masks. They were also close to each other, in lines and in groups.
Heayn asked if someone could be sent into a business to inform patrons they need to be wearing a mask. He said it would relieve the need of business owners to do the same and possibly alienate customers.
“If we as council or staff or (Buffalo Valley Regional Police) are just there to remind them, maybe the people just put on their mask and that’s the end of the story,” Heayn said. “But without some level of authority, I have seen many situations in which employees have asked people to put on masks and been confronted verbally and physically with threats of violence.”
Heayn asked if a minimal level of authority was available for enforcement. Lyons replied that the state has indirect authority through the licensing process.
Heayn noted “significant frustration” with the situation. He suggested police play a role in politely informing people to put on their masks.
Paul Yost, BVRPD chief, said officers could get into arguments they could not win if they try to direct people to do something when there is no specific law.
“You create additional animosity,” Yost said. “Between law enforcement policing something that the general public is pretty aware of but is not enforceable at the moment.”
Yost added that staff would do the best they can when they get the calls. He added that officers have not had to break up social gatherings in excess of the 25 person limit and serving alcohol since the return of Bucknell students.
Steven Beattie, borough emergency coordinator, noted that mask messaging in Boston was well done to the extent that homeless people were masked up. He also expected a COVID-19 case or two to arise at the university.
Futher discussion of the matter by the Public Works Police Committee would be likely. Mayor Judy Wagner recommended a press conference to get better messaging out.
