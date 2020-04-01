HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) reiterated the sentiments of Gov. Tom Wolf after the executive issued a statewide stay-at-home order through Thursday, April 30.
The governor ordered residents to stay at home as much as possible to stop the spread of coronavirus.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has struck our state and nation aggressively,” said Yaw. “One thing that everyone can do to control the spread of this virus now is to stay home and limit interactions. You may just be saving someone’s life.”
Certain activities were exempt, including collecting food and groceries, picking up prescriptions or medical supplies, going to or from work in a life-sustaining business, caring for a family member or pet in another household and other essential travel.
People are encouraged to practice social distancing by maintaining at least six feet of separation from other individuals, washing hands with soap and water frequently, covering coughs and sneezes with a sleeve or elbow and regularly cleaning high-contact surface areas.
