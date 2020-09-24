MIFFLINBURG — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) said he was running for a full term to preserve the sort of opportunities he has had during his life and career.
Among them were education which allowed for employment and success in business, the experience of raising a family and being involved in community activities. Keller also cited being a den leader in scouting and serving as a coach for soccer and youth baseball among the opportunities.
“I believe in the spirt of the people of (the district),” Keller said. “We can accomplish anything together, but we just need somebody who is engaged and willing to do the work.”
Keller cited the energy resources within the district among areas where attention should be paid.
“’Pa. 12’ on any given day produces up to 10% of the nation’s natural gas,” he said. “That’s huge for job opportunities and it is huge for energy independence and a more secure nation.”
Expansion of rural broadband service and support for first responders were also among needs of the district.
Keller’s strategy for success included listening to people of the district through outreaches of various kinds.
“I (also) share the values of the people of ‘Pa. 12’ having gone to school here, having raised my family here (and) having worked here and run a small business and a larger business for Conestoga,” Keller said. “When I was in the lumber business, I did a lot of traveling across the northern tier of Pennsylvania and throughout what is now ‘Pa. 12.’ There are a lot of outstanding people (here). What we need to do is we need to make sure we are attentive, listening and putting those things into action. That’s what I’ve done.”
Keller, after winning five terms to represent the 85th District in the State House, won a special election in May 2019 to fill the unexpired term of Republican Tom Marino.
Keller will face Democrat Lee Griffin in the general election.
