LEWISBURG — A 2020 budget proposal approved by East Buffalo Township supervisors last month was adopted Monday night.
Stacey Kifolo, township manager, said the plan included a drop in the total tax rate from 5.1 mills to 4.6 mills.
A $100,000 property, if also subject to hydrant and streetlight tax, would be subject to a tax bill of $460 down from $510 in 2019.
The 2020 general fund rate was passed at 4 mills. The fire protection rate was established at 0.45 mills. The streetlight tax remained at 0.07 mills and the fire hydrant tax, for non-exempt properties within 780 feet of a hydrant, stayed at 0.08 mills.
Kifolo said revenues were projected at $4,406,089. General fund expenses were projected at $4,727,806 if 100% spending is incurred.
The budget was passed without dissenting vote or comment when posted during public comment period.
The board also passed, without dissenting vote, an amended and restated intergovernmental agreement forming Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services (CSFES).
Matt Schumacher, also township representative to the CSFES board, said the next CSFES meeting would be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the William Cameron Engine Company Training Center.
Solicitor Pete Matson said the William Cameron Engine Company could agree to allow the CSFES board to oversee them financially at that meeting.
