Editor’s note: Today’s feature is the third to feature the 7th Pa. Cavalry, which served throughout the Civil War and was comprised of members from throughout the local area, including many from Northumberland County.
The history of the 7th Pa. Cavalry is detailed in the book “The Saber Regiment: History of the 7th Pennsylvania Veteran Volunteer Cavalry, 1861-1865,” by William Sipes.
Gen. Simon Cameron, Secretary of War, Sipes authority to raise a regiment of cavalry on Aug. 27, 1861.
Sipes, who had limited military experience, turned command of the regiment over to Gen. George C. Wynkoop, of Pottsville, who had served in the Pennsylvania Militia. Camp Cameron, near Harrisburg, was deemed home for the
regiment.
Col. Charles C. McCormick, of Milton, oversaw the regiment as well. He was wounded at Bardstown and Selma. He would be promoted to brigadier general in 1865, and after the war, retired to Milton.
The 7th drew volunteers from all over the state, it was reported. In just 24 days, nine full companies — over 900 men — were formed.
Companies A and F came from Schuylkill County, Company B from Lycoming and Tioga counties, Company C from Tioga and Bradford counties, Company D from Northumberland and Montour counties; Company E from Clinton and Center counties, Company G from Chester County, Company H from Montour and Luzerne counties, Company I from Dauphin County, Company K from Cumberland County, Company L from Berks County and Company M from Allegheny County.
By December, the regiment was ready for service and ordered by the War Department to Louisville, where it would join forces under Gen. Don Carlos Buell. Men departed via train, first to Pittsburgh, then Cincinnati before arriving Christmas morning 1861, in Louisville.
Men of the 7th camped at Camp Chittendon until January 1862. Burnside and Smith carbines were issued to the men to accompany the saber and pistols they received in Harrisburg prior to leaving the commonwealth. During inspection prior to the march to Nashville, Gen. Buell said of the 7th, “The Pennsylvanians are the finest troops in this command... I am confident the 7th Cavalry will be a credit to the state.”
Men marched 10 miles the first night, and continued south into February. Sickness was an issue. Nearly 200 were left in Kentucky hospitals. By March, they had reached Bowling Green in the southern portion of the state.
The 7th’s area of operations was vast, from the Cumberland Valley in Kentucky south to Alabama and into Tennessee to the east.
Men battled at Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Nashville and Stone River, Ga. They were involved in the Siege of Chattanooga and was there for the surrender of Atlanta.
The 7th served until August 1865, completing four years of active duty. On Aug. 23, the regiment was ordered to Harrisburg, where the battle flag was returned “worn and tattered” through the governor.
A notable event that garnered widespread media attention at the time involved a Milton man.
Robert C. McCormick, brother of Col. Charles C. McCormick, both of Milton, was killed in a guerilla attack Dec. 29, 1864, at Bardstown, Ky. McCormick and Surgeon Dr. John L. Sherk, visited a woman just outside town who cared for sick soldiers from time to time. The two were surrounded by 15 guerillas and Sherk shot in the head and killed. McCormick is said to have brandished his pistol and fought to the death.
It was then-Lt. Uriah Hartranft, of Delaware Township, who was charged with accompanying the body to Louisville for transport to Pennsylvania.
Casualties from the 7th totaled 292, 102 of whom were killed in battle during the Civil War. One-hundred-ninety died of disease, in accidents or in prison.
