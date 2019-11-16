LEWISBURG — Trade, tariffs and thorny relations with China were among panel discussion topics heard Friday at a Joint Legislative Breakfast.
Panelists Elvin Stoltzfus, Pik Rite Inc. president, Noelle Long, SEDA-COG director of export assistance, and Nicholas Bisaccia of Bingaman and Son Lumber Inc. offered their views during the session’s question and answer portion.
Matt Rousu, dean of the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University, served as moderator.
Rousu and the panelists largely concurred with an audience observation that the current regime of the People’s Republic of China had adopted more hardline stances on trade. It was noted that over the last 10 years, its government had moved away from support of free markets.
Bisaccia, who does export sales for Bingaman, said it is easier for now to do business with companies fully owned or backed by the Chinese government.
“They have given them relief on any type of retaliatory tariffs,” Bisaccia observed. “It has actually freed up a little bit more of our business with those government-backed companies.”
But Bisaccia conceded “as an American capitalistic organization,” it was a difficult landscape because conditions could change in an instant. He cautioned, for example, that a sale to a more private company in China could get held up.
“We could send a container which is on the water for 35 days, and it arrives but customs won’t clear it,” he noted. “What do you do then? Send it to Vietnam (or) Indonesia? They won’t pay for that.”
Stolztfus, whose company builds agricultural machinery and other products, related similar experience with exports.
“We’ve had stuff sitting in a port for 120 days. They are insisting on a bribe,” Stoltzfus said. “We take the position we are not going to do that.”
He maintained holding ground in support of ethical business practices, but admitted it was a challenge which could result in a lost sale.
“I don’t know where the balance it,” Stoltzfus added. “We’ve had people who wanted a washing machine and dryer thrown into the container to get the order. We don’t do it.”
Long recommended dealing with reputable companies via a worldwide network of Pennsylvania trade representatives. She cautioned falling for bribes or misclassifying items or value on an invoice could jeopardize a company’s privilege to export.
The panel, hosted by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, was at Country Cupboard, Lewisburg. It was sponsored by Geisinger Health Systems and Evangelical Community Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.