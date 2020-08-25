LEWISBURG — Orange signage, orange ribbons of support and a COVID-19 Safety Pledge were among items announced by Lewisburg and regional leaders on Monday.
Spotlight: Orange was founded several weeks ago but got a promotional boost from the presentation. Their website, www.spotlightorange.org, has more information.
The show of solidarity sprang from a recent Lewisburg Borough Council meeting where the relatively high rates of new COVID-19 cases in Union County were noted. They safely convened at the William Cameron Engine Company and included representatives of business, borough officials, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Evangelical Community Hospital.
Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO, acknowledged the increase not only at congregant living facilities but also among the population in general. Her observation supported continued vigilance in use of facial masks and other safety practices.
"At Geisinger (Medical Center), the epidemiology department told me back in March that when they did the science of it they expected a surge in late summer, which is what I believe you're seeing," Aucker said. "You begin to see people (say), 'I'm tired of this.' Just like you speed a little bit when you know you're supposed to go 55. There's some drift."
Aucker said Evangelical has been seeing more COVID-19 patients now than during the previous peak of March, April and May.
"We are seeing more community spread," Aucker added. "We are hearing anecdotally about going to weddings (and) going to gatherings."
Aucker noted that there was confusion about COVID-19 testing. She said tests were generally only being paid for when patients were symptomatic. People who were just worried after attending a gathering and hearing rumors would likely have to pay for their tests.
Aucker stressed that the Evangelical COVID-19 mobile testing station was well-equipped. But noted the 400% to 500% price markup of some supplies was frustrating. A more regional approach to testing and contact tracing could be on the horizon.
It was unclear, Aucker added, why some people from the Lewisburg area were being asked to go to Bloomsburg for testing.
Aucker stressed efforts to open up schools, maintain the mental health of the community and other challenges would involvement of all community members. Lewisburg was no different than any other community with a university and correctional facility nearby.
Aucker noted the PRIME project was expected to open up in about a month. She said the hospital expansion which ensured Evangelical patients would have private rooms was more timely than ever.
Aucker advised patients who need care at the hospital to not delay coming to the hospital. The hospital was locked down in a way it has never been before in view of the health crisis.
Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner said using facial masks, distancing and hygiene were the best things an individual could do for the community. Wagner offered a proclamation which highlighted the positive messaging of Spotlight: Orange.
Bob Garrett, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, noted the chamber and business community was committed to economic recovery through the "Why I Wear It" campaign. A mask-wearing policy was a critical step, he said, toward protecting the lives and livelihoods of employees and customers.
Kim Wheeler, Lewisburg Borough special projects coordinator and grants manager, said the borough successfully enacted a 25-person gathering limit, in line with state and federal guidelines. The ordinance revision, for gatherings where alcohol was served, was put in place with the help of Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Union County Emergency Management coordinator and Bucknell University.
Wheeler was grateful to Bucknell University for imposing a two-negative coronavirus test for students taking in-person classes in the fall. The university has also asked students to sign a Community Responsibility Agreement similar to the Spotlight: Orange pledge to be safe.
Steve Stumbris, Small Business Development Center (SBDC) executive director, said the applications for low-interest loans and grant were up compared to 2019. They have also followed how retail stores and restaurants have followed bet practices by producing videos to illustrate.
Joanne Troutman, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way president and CEO, said the United Way was happy to serve as a marketing conduit for Spotlight: Orange. They have arranged for 2,000 face masks for school districts, 500 thermometers for low-income families and 70 free internet hot spots for families who need access.
The work of Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership executive director and Sam Pearson, Lewisburg Neighborhoods coordinator and Elm Street Manager was also acknowledged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.