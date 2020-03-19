LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police announced Thursday morning that officers will be limiting in-person responses for the safety of the public, and officers.
Officers will still respond to emergency and life-threatening calls, according to Chief Paul Yost. All other calls and incidents will be initially handled by phone, at which time officers will determine whether there is a need to respond.
The police office will remain open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., where those entering the facility will be interviewed at a window. Personal contact will be limited.
The office phone is 570-524-4302. The non-emergency number is 570-523-1113, which contacts central dispatch.
