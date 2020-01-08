LEWISBURG — Followers of orthodox Christian churches celebrated Christmas Eve on Monday and Christmas Day on Tuesday.
Masses marking both occasions were held at the St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco Russian Orthodox Church in Lewisburg.
Jarred Beck, church secretary, said orthodox churches often follow the Julian calendar, which dates the birth of Jesus 13 days after the date as usually observed. The tradition has also been followed by certain Anabaptist sects.
Beck noted about 30 people attended the Christmas Eve service celebrated by the Rev. Father George Sharonoff at the Lewisburg Club.
Beck said the daytime service was like a second part of the Christmas Eve service.
He added that he was a convert to orthodoxy.
“I don’t really have any Russian background or any sort of ethnic orthodox background,” Beck said. “Some of the people (here) who are orthodox have in the past attended churches that do celebrate it on the 25th, which is technically not the Gregorian calendar.”
Beck said what some people refer to as the Gregorian calendar was actually a Julian calendar revised by a Serb at some point.
Beck, from Milton, said he was an atheist as a teen.
“When I was older, I started looking into Christianity again,” he said. “I started really looking into the history of Christianity, the development of the church, who were the early founders and what did they have to say. All of that information led me to believe that the orthodox church is truly the church that Christ founded.”
He added that associating the orthodox church with immigrants to the United States was not necessarily correct.
“It is the universal Christian church,” Beck said. “In the past it has historically been separated by jurisdiction due to the nature of humans speaking different languages and having different cultures. But there is still true unity there.”
Beck said the local parish retains some Russian traditions, such as use of some slavonic language in services. He said a few Russian immigrants attend services and find the use of their native language to be a sign of home.
The church, also known as St. John the Wonderworker, has been meeting in the Lewisburg Club for several years. But it has acquired property near Winfield where they hope to build a church building of their own.
