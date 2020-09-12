Milton enforcing 250-person facility limit

MILTON — Administrators in the Milton Area School District were prepared to enforce the 250-person stadium limit as the Black Panthers were warming up to play the Selinsgrove Seals Friday evening at Alumni Field.
"We have to stay with the governor's mandate, which is 250 or less outdoors," Athletic Director Rod Harris said. "That includes everyone, players, officials, event staff."
He noted that the the makeup of those allowed inside of Alumni Field will vary from game to game this year, based on the number of players from opposing teams.
After football players, coaches, other game staff and cheerleaders are accounted for, Harris said tickets for the remaining number of slots available inside the stadium will be split between Milton and the opposing team.
The parents of senior players will be given first preference for Milton's remaining tickets.
At 6:20 on the evening of each home game, players and other event staff will be cleared from the stadium.
The Marching Black Panthers will then take to the field for their performance, with the parents of band members to be allowed inside of the stadium to watch the performance.
"When they are done, they will all exit the stadium," Harris said.
During the first quarter of each game, he said the band will be stationed on the sidewalk near the entrance to the stadium, where they will play fight songs.
By being stationed outside of the stadium, Harris said the number of band members will not have to be counted toward the 250 allowed inside of the stadium.
"As a school entity, we have to follow the governor's mandate," Harris said. "Until something changes with the governor's stance, that is the number that we have to adhere to.
"If you don't have a ticket, you're not going to get in (to the game)," he added. "Social distancing is required at all times."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.