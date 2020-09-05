HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 1,149 licensed liquor establishments from Wednesday, Sept. 2 through Thursday, Sept. 3, to ensure businesses were abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.
Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued five notices of violation and 28 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements.
Officers from Williamsport completed 88 checks and issued two warnings.
Violators may face administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk, either through the citation process or upon application for renewal. More information is available on the enforcement page of the state police COVID-19 portal.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the BLCE at 800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form.
