MILTON — After being closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Milton recycling center is set to reopen.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger announced the center will be reopening Monday, May 11. She said the decision to reopen was made as Lycoming County Resource Management Services (LCRMS) — where Milton's recycled material is distributed — announced it will also be reopening Monday.
Milton's center, located at 170 Race St., will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Novinger expects the borough's recycling containers to fill quickly since the center has been closed for so long.
"Our roll-off containers can only hold so much," she said. "Please bear with us. We may not be able to maintain all our normal hours due to our containers being full and needing LCRMS to haul and empty them."
Novinger also noted that anyone visiting the recycling center must wear a mask and social distancing must be maintained.
"(Residents) will be responsible for placing their own goods in the containers," she stressed. "No trash can be left at the site."
As Northumberland County shifts from "red" to "yellow status on Friday, Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said the community will be closely monitoring the situation.
The Watsontown Memorial Park will remain closed for the time being.
"We have no way to insure that the play equipment and picnic tables are sanitized," Jarrett said. "(We are) going to seek some guidance on that before a decision is made."
He also noted that a council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, May 11, has been canceled.
That meeting will be incorporated into a council work session, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.
"We are hoping that the 26th can be an in-person meeting, but as you know COVID-19 is making the rules these days," Jarrett said.
