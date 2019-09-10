MONTOURSVILLE — A 19-year-old Trout Run woman was killed early Sunday when the car she was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole and tree. State Police At Montoursville reported the accident occurred at 7:26 a.m. Sunday along Route 87 northbound, south of Quaker State Road, Fairfield Township.
Abigayle N. Bobinger was driving a 2012 Subaru Legacy into a left curve when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and tree, both located off the eastern shoulder of the roadway, and came to an uncontrolled rest, troopers noted. Tire marks in the grass were consistent with a rolling tire, troopers added.
Bobinger, who troopers said was not properly belted, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mountoursville fire and EMS services assisted at the scene. The vehicle was disabled and towed from the scene, it was added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.