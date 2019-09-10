MONTOURSVILLE — A 19-year-old Trout Run woman was killed early Sunday when the car she was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole and tree.

State Police At Montoursville reported the accident occurred at 7:26 a.m. Sunday along Route 87 northbound, south of Quaker State Road, Fairfield Township.

Abigayle N. Bobinger was driving a 2012 Subaru Legacy into a left curve when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and tree and came to an uncontrolled rest, troopers noted. Tire marks were consistent with a rolling tire, troopers added.

Bobinger, who troopers said was not properly belted, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mountoursville fire and EMS services assisted at the scene.