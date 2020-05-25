MILTON — Although a community Memorial Day service was unable to be held this year in the Milton area due to the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Milton American Legion Post 71 color guard traveled across the community to salute their fallen comrades.
Wearing masks and practicing proper social distancing, members of the color guard visited several Milton-area locations Monday morning to salute those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving their nation.
Members of the color guard fired gun salutes and observed the playing of “Taps” at the Milton, St. Joseph and Harmony cemeteries, as well as the small cemetery across from the Milton Area High School, and at Milton VFW Post 1665, the 40 & 8 Club and the Milton Veterans Memorial Walkway.
“These guys laid down their life for the country,” Rick Divers, a Vietnam veterans who serves with the color guard, said. “They deserve what we’re doing.”
Jim Traendly, a veteran who played “Taps” during the salutes, agreed that it was important for the color guard members to don masks and travel throughout the community saluting the fallen veterans.
“This is our obligation," he said. “The veterans are deserving of this.”
Traendly, as well as other members of the color guard, said they understood why it was not prudent to hold a community Memorial Day service this year.
“The way it is this year, (the coronavirus) is all over the country,” Divers said. “We can still do our part (to honor fallen veterans).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.