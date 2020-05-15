HARRISBURG — Data released by the Pa. Department of Health Thursday showed few new cases of COVID-19 locally. Cases by county and ZIP code (in parentheses) are as follows.
Columbia County, 333 cases, 31 deaths (Berwick 174, Bloomsburg 77, Orangeville 35, Catawissa 12, Benton 8, Millville 6)
Lycoming County 139 cases, 7 deaths (Jersey Shore 81, Williamsport 24, Muncy area 7, South Williamsport 60)
Northumberland County, 132 cases (Sunbury 50, Milton 18, Shamokin 13, Mount Carmel 9, Northumberland 8, Muncy area 7, Watsontown 6, Coal Township 6)
Montour County, 50 cases (Danville 29)
Union County, 43 cases, 1 death (Lewisburg 12, Mifflinburg 10, Winfield 5)
Snyder County, 33 cases, 1 death (Selinsgrove 18, McClure 7, Winfield 5)
Note: ZIP codes cross county lines in some cases.
At nursing facilities, Lycoming County has three facilities with COVID, 67 cases among residents, 12 among staff and 8 deaths reported. Northumberland County has one facility with one resident with COVID. Union County has one facility with one staff member with COVID.
Of the state’s 4,218 deaths due to COVID-19, 2,896 came from nursing or personal care facilities.
The state reported 251,559 negative tests to date.
A total of 59,636 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported to date.
