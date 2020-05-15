HARRISBURG — Two state grants totaling $1 million dollars will be directed to the 23rd Senatorial District for affordable housing rehabilitation initiatives, according to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
The Investment Partnership Program (HOME), administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand and preserve the supply of decent and affordable housing for low and very low-income Pennsylvanians.
“I am pleased to hear that both Union County, as well as South Williamsport Borough, have each been approved for $500,000,” Yaw said. “Many low-income families are struggling right now and do not have the financial resources to address deteriorating home conditions. Children and families rely on these investments to increase their safety and prevent homelessness.”
The funding will enable Union County to address existing owner-occupied housing rehabilitation on 15 homes throughout the county, with the intent to correct all major code deficiencies for those homeowners whose income falls under 80% of the area medium income level.
The funding will enable South Williamsport Borough’s owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program to rehabilitate nine homes, correcting all major code deficiencies.
