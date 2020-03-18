LEWISBURG — Michael T. Hudock, 17th Judicial District president judge, declared a district judicial emergency on Wednesday.
The order as stated was consistent with a Supreme Court order issued Monday and was to protect the health of court personnel, court participants and others.
It included:
• Suspension of time calculations and deadlines relevant to court cases or other judicial business.
• Cancelation of jury trials scheduled for during the judicial emergency.
• Cancelation of jury duty for Monday, April 13 and Tuesday, April 14 (Snyder County) and Monday, April 20 and Tuesday April 21 (Union County).
• Cancelation of jury trials scheduled for the judicial emergency. Non-jury trials may be cancelled on a case-by-case basis.
• Cancelation of arraignments for Monday, April 20 (Snyder County) and for Monday, April 27 (Union County).
• Cancelation of arbitration.
Proceedings involving state or county inmates were ordered to be conducted by video conference to minimize the risk of virus exposure. Court related officers will use telephone or video conferencing instead of office conferences.
Court-related proceedings involving only attorneys and a court-related officer will also be conducted by telephone. Other court-related proceedings will be scheduled and conducted to comply with the recommendations of the governor and public health officials. When possible, they can be conducted by telephone or video conferencing.
Judicial officers were authorized to use "advanced communication technology" in court proceedings, subject to constitutional limitations.
