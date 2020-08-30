MUNCY — Leaders from UPMC Muncy recently recognized Maraleane Murray, of Muncy, for the countless hours she’s volunteered over the past 30 years to support the Muncy Valley Hospital Auxiliary Lawn Party.
“The gifts you gave of your time and talents with the breakfast and food courts, dating back to 1989, is remarkable and sets a true example of performing meaningful work with great purpose in our community,” said Ron Reynolds, president, UPMC Muncy and UPMC Lock Haven. “Your tireless efforts in organizing food, helpers, tents and equipment serve as a pillar of the Lawn Party today, and we would have never had the same level success without your leadership.”
The Lawn Party is an annual event held each June at UPMC Muncy with proceeds benefitting services at the hospital. The event was cancelled this year, and the planning committee thanked the community and businesses for their ongoing support.
The committee and UPMC is planning the June 2021 event.
