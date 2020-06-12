NORTHUMBERLAND — Work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties .
The contractor, Trumbull Corporation, is continuing to construct the concrete deck over the river bridge. The bridge is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
Contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. continues to prepare the northern section for paving, just north of the Ridge Road interchange. This includes work to the subbase, drainage and concrete paving.
The final wearing course is scheduled to be paved in 2022, which is the year the roadway is scheduled to be opened to traffic.
The roadway will have two 12-foot lanes in each direction with a 10-foot shoulder adjacent to the driving lane and a 4-foot shoulder adjacent to the passing lane.
Motorists should remain alert for construction equipment entering and exiting the project sites on both sides of the Susquehanna River which includes areas near Route 147 in Northumberland County and Route 15 in Union and Snyder Counties.
Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT river bridge.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. is the primary contractor for the $52 million paving project.
For more information on the CSVT project, visit www.csvt.com.
Route 220 project continues
WILLIAMSPORT — Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented in the coming week in Woodward and Piatt townships, Lycoming County.
Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include paving, shoulder widening, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week.
Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.
Snyder County bridge work
SELINSGROVE — Single-lane closures will occur in the coming week on Route 35 in Washington Township, Snyder County.
On Monday, contractor HRI Inc. will be placing an epoxy overlay on the bridge near Red Bank Road. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging while the work is being performed.
This work is part of a micro-surfacing project with the contractor Suit-Kote Corporation.
Bridge work is expected to be completed on Tuesday.
