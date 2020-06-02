McEWENSVILLE — Libraries across the Central Susquehanna Valley are not operating as normal as they continue to take precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library is moving full speed ahead with its annual summer reading program.
“Our summer program went live (Friday) at noon,” library Director JA Babay said, adding that it continues through July 31. “We created a digital program.”
In creating a digital program, Babay said she kept in mind that people are “Zoom-fatigued out.”
“I was very hesitant about how to approach this for summer,” Babay said. “I took a survey from our customers. A lot of them were talking about Zoom fatigue and online fatigue... People are itching to get out.”
With that in mind — and the fact that patrons still are unable to access the inside of the library — Babay created a space utilizing Google Classroom, where information about the summer program can be accessed by participants.
“Milton and Warrior Run are both Google schools,” Babay said. “The students, and probably now most of the parents, are familiar with how to use the classroom.”
The library’s summer reading program is comprised of three components.
The first, Babay said, is an old-fashioned book log. Participants are asked to read books, log what they read and turn the log in via Google Classroom. Prizes will be awarded to readers.
The second component centers around JK Rowling’s “The Ickabog.”
“This is a story that (Rowling) found in her attic,” Babay explained, noting that the author had written it years before and set it aside. “She decided to make it available online, and it’s free. She prints two or three chapters per day.”
Babay is asking participants in the summer reading program to read the text Rowling releases each day, and then answer questions about it on a worksheet created by Babay.
“In my survey, we had requests from parents to do read the book, answer the question,” Babay said. “They want to make sure kids are keeping up.”
The third component of the program is described by Babay as weekly thematic quests.
“I have eight of these scheduled to run,” she said. “The first week, the theme is great outdoors. Monday’s assignment is to pitch a tent.
“I ask people to pitch a tent in their yard, or make some kind of fort, send me a picture,” Babay continued. “You don’t have to do everything on each of these day’s. It’s just a way to pace you through the program.”
Another theme encourages participants to take selfies with municipal signs located within the Warrior Run School District.
The quests are designed for individuals to work together on.
“We are assuming people are practicing social distancing,” Babay said.
For more information on the summer reading program, visit the library’s website, mghlib.org.
Also visit the website for information on the library’s curbside pickup, which is available to patrons while the library doors remain closed.
Items to check out can be requested in advance, and picked up between noon and 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and between 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
