LEWISBURG - Cheers from Lewisburg signified the release of a patient who emerged from Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, victorious following a fight with COVID-19.
After 20 days in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Evangelical Community Hospital, Debra Stoneroad, of Shamokin Dam, left the hospital on Tuesday. Stoneroad spent 12 days on a ventilator during her fight with coronavirus.
During her discharge, staff from every part of the hospital lined the hallways cheering her on as she was released to her family to go home. Due to visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 response, Stoneroad's family was unable to visit her and was kept informed about her care byphone.
Her family met her outside of the hospital with signs and her grandson released balloons in her honor.
