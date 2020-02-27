Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived, or had hearings held for court, are scheduled for formal arraignment April 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Tristan Drew Martin, 22, of Millmont, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two) and summary charges of failure to notify change in address, disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed, careless driving and failure to use safety belt-driver and front seat occupant.
• Eric C. Sandel, 35, of West Milton, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two) and summary counts of disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
• Trevor William Felmey, 26, of Winfield, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of accident involving damage attended vehicle/property and summary counts of driving without a license, driving while blood alcohol content .02 or greater while license suspended and follow too closely.
• Rick Alan Waugaman, 32, of New Columbia, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony county of possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of harassment.
• Shaine Joseph Mattern, 28, of Millmont, had a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia held for court.
• William P. Kroskey, 55, of Aliquippa, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking. Felony counts of theft by deception-false impression and receiving stolen property were withdrawn.
• Darian Paul Trego, 23, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two), accident involving damage attended vehicle/property, resist arrest/other law enforcement and summary counts of failure to keep right, pass left unsafe, disregard traffic lane, follow too closely, driving at safe speed, careless driving, fail stop and give information render aid, failure to notify police of accident/damage to vehicle and operate vehicle without valid inspection.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe DUI
• 1:48 a.m. Jan 25, 205 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Troopers charged Edwin B. Kuilan, 35, of Wilmington, Del., with several misdemeanor counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substance, a single count of selling or furnishing liquor, malt or brewed beverages to minors and several summary allegations. A routine patrol allegedly found a vehicle driven by Kuilan in the rear of the parking lot of a business, when it then reversed into the path of the patrol car. Kulian was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood test which allegedly showed evidence of THC and other compounds associated with marijuana use.
DUI
• 5:12 p.m. Feb. 1, West Branch Highway and AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township.
Troopers charged Dominic P. Lista, 60, of China Grove, N.C., with misdemeanor DUI and summary allegations after responding to a two-vehicle crash. Multiple beer cans, empty and full, were allegedly found around Lista’s vehicle as well as prescription medicine bottles. A strong odor of a presumed alcoholic beverage was also noticed. Troopers alleged Lista refused chemical testing or a blood draw and made statements including that he was allowed to drink and drive because Jesus said it was good for him.
Controlled substance
• 12:25 a.m. Feb. 10, Route 15 and River Road, Kelly Township.
Troopers stopped a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Avram A. Muller, 54. of Gainesville, Ga., after it appeared to have no registration plate. Upon further investigation, troopers said they found a baggie of suspected marijuana, a container containing a suspected marijuana cigar and an orange smoking device in an orange prescription bottle. Muller will be charged with misdemeanor violations of The Controlled Substance, Drug Device and Cosmetic Act.
Forgery
• Dec. 9 to Jan. 12, 35 Kelly Square, Kelly Township
Troopers alleged that Lee V. Caraballo, 23, of Milton, and another former employee of Staff Quest forged their time cards. Supervisors at RiverWoods Senior Living Community, a client facility of Staff Quest, provided statements from a supervisor alleging the signatures on a time card were not theirs. Caraballo faces felony forgery, receiving stolen property and theft by deception charges.
Forgery
• Dec. 9 to Jan. 12, 35 Kelly Square, Kelly Township
Troopers alleged that Brittany M. Staplins, 21, of Milton, and another former employee of Staff Quest forged their time cards. Supervisors at RiverWoods Senior Living Community, a client facility of Staff Quest, provided statements from a supervisor alleging the signatures on a time card were not theirs. Staplins faces forgery, receiving stolen property and theft by deception charges, all felonies.
Retail theft
• Nov. 9 to Dec. 22, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Paula K. Beardsley, 56, of Mifflinburg, allegedly altered the price of multiple items at Wal-Mart over seven different occasions. They included pet food, personal care items, detergent, clothing and food. Troopers claimed the theft was completed by underscanning the items using a UPC code which was not the correct price for the items. Beardsley was charged with theft by deception, retail theft and receiving stolen property, misdemeanors.
Theft
• 4 p.m. to 6p.m. Jan. 19, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Troopers charged John W. Houston, 31, of Milton, with felony theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property after being alerted to an alleged theft from the McDonald’s restaurant. A supervisor noted that $593.34 cash was missing from from a deposit and a Jan. 19 video allegedly showed Houston in a safe doing something with cash. Houston had not shown up for work since that date.
Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington Pursuit/drug possession
• 1:45 a.m. Friday along West Spruce and South Cedar streets, Coal Township.
Troopers said an attempt was made to stop a 2001 Dodge Neon, purple in color with Pa. registration KRP-5161, for moving violations. The vehicle fled on West Spruce Street at a high rate of speed, then abruptly stopped in the 1300 block. The driver fled on foot into a residence, troopers said, and two passengers, Alexis Star McKown, 20, and Devon Franklin Fleming, 26, were detained. Cash and drugs were seized from the two, it was noted. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Retail theft
• 7:49 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A 17-year-old Selinsgrove boy allegedly failed to scan $8.32 worth of merchandise.
Criminal mischief
• Between 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday along Main Street, Union Township.
Someone smashed an egg on the rear window of a vehicle belonging to a 40-year-old Port Trevorton man, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 3:37 a.m. Sunday along Muncy Exchange Road, west of Monticule Lane, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2006 Ford F150 XLT driven by Colton D. France, 24, of Muncy, was traveling southeast when it hit a tree off the right side of the roadway, troopers said.France was belted and was not injured. He allegedly left the scene, then returned and was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. Blood results are pending. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle into parked vehicle
• 5:50 a.m. Monday along Route 15 south, south of Finks Road, Lewis Township.
A 2019 International MV driven by Nicholas B. Anderegg, 40, of Wellsboro, was traveling south in the right lane when it struck a parked 1999 Dodge Dakota, which was parked along the right shoulder. Anderegg was not injured.
Hit and run
• 2:57 a.m. Feb. 19 along East Village Drive, east of Campfire Lane, Susquehanna Township.
A 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Nathan J. Shadle, 35, of Williamsport, was traveling west when a deer crossed the roadway, the vehicle went out of control and struck a mailbox and other fixed objects, troopers said. Shadle was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Forgery
• 4:45 p.m. Jan. 16 along West Fourth Street, Williamsport.
Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of $2,950 from a 17-year-old Williamsport girl.
Retail theft
• 9:41 p.m. Friday at Sheetz, 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Amber Kress, 35, was taken into custody and charged with retail theft and harassment. She allegedly stole various candies valued at $1.72, $1.79, $2.79, $3.59, $2.19, $2.29, $1.89, $2.69, $2.79 and $2.19.
Theft
• Between 3:36 p.m. Jan. 21 and 3:30 p.m. Friday along Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A X-Box valued at $270, X-Box headset valued at $99, Battlefield game valued at 455, Grand Theft Auto valued at $55, X-Box controller valued at $30, rubber shock absorber valued at $10 and Call of Duty valued at $55 were stolen from a 28-year-old Loyasock man, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 7:53 p.m. Monday along South Main and East Lycoming streets, Hughesville.
Troopers stopped a 2006 BMW for alleged violations and Dalton James, 23, of Hughesville, was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia, troopers reported.
Drug possession
• 1:13 p.m. Sunday along East Third Street and Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers stopped a 2007 Chrysler and arrested Wesley Miller, 27, of Williamsport, when paraphernalia and cocaine was found, police reported.
