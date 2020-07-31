HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health reported 970 new cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth on Friday, bringing the statewide total since March to 112,048.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 244 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 130 cases. Of the new cases in Allegheny County, 30 cases have specimen collection dates from more than two weeks ago and at least 77 are known to be among long-term care residents and staff.
Locally, confirmed cases rose by a dozen in Lycoming County, and one each in Columbia and Northumberland counties. Union County had two confirmed cases removed from its tally while Montour and Snyder counties saw no new confirmed cases.
Thirteen new deaths were reported by the state, bringing the statewide total to 7,189. No new deaths were reported in a six-county local area.
Local confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, cases (11 deaths)
• Lycoming County, cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, cases (2 deaths)
