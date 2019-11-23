LOCK HAVEN — Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) officials from the Northcentral Regional Office in Williamsport and the Dam Safety Program in Harrisburg joined City of Lock Haven officials Friday to view the city’s reservoir system and discuss how the proposed Restore Pennsylvania plan could help fund necessary repairs.
Restore Pennsylvania is a proposal to address the commonwealth’s vital infrastructure needs, including flood control.
The City of Lock Haven is facing an estimated cost of $21.5 million to perform necessary upgrades to the Warren H. Ohl and Boyd R. Keller dams to meet federal dam safety standards. The project is also anticipated to include the development of supplemental well fields.
“Proper maintenance of dams and drinking water systems often entails high-cost projects, but they are critical to public health, safety, and welfare,” said DEP Northcentral Regional Director Marcus Kohl. “We need the Restore Pennsylvania plan to proactively address such infrastructure needs in our region.”
Restore Pennsylvania proposes a severance tax that would invest $4.5 billion over the next four years in significant high-impact projects throughout the commonwealth that would rebuild Pennsylvania’s infrastructure and increase resources for blighted properties, internet access, storm preparedness, water quality and disaster recovery.
During the tour, DEP and Lock Haven officials viewed the “High Hazard” classified dam and spillway at the Keller Reservoir, built in 1956, and historic water system structures at Zendel Park.
City Manager Gregory Wilson thanked the DEP officials for visiting Lock Haven to see the infrastructure built by previous generations and to gain a better understanding of the significant and costly work ahead.
“More than 8,000 customers in a half-dozen municipalities rely on these earthen dams for their daily water supply to run their homes and operate their businesses,” Wilson said. “The required upgrades aren’t just about continuing to provide a safe source of water, but they’re also about ensuring the safety of those who call our community home by providing upgrades in design that will ensure the stability of this infrastructure for generations to come.”
