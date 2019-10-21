MIFFLINBURG — Wendi Clark said her late dad’s support for Toys for Tots remained her outstanding memory of him.
The Seventh Annual Donnie Clark Toys for Tots Auction will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Mifflinburg American Legion Post 410, 320 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. Auction items were still being accepted at the post. Call 570-966-1301 or 570-765-2039 for more information.
Clark said they will accept any item for the fundraising auction. Gift baskets have been exceptionally popular and she encouraged businesses to donate.
Proceeds from the live auction will go to Toys for Tots, the long-running Marine Corps Reserve charity. Clark added that a licensed auctioneer would be used for the first time this year.
The range of items collected to date included a grill from Cole’s Hardware, framed art objects, memorabilia and much more.
Special items included a pulled pork party for up to 25 people, prepared by Paul Bottiger. The high bidder will get to pick the time, date and place. The American Legion will donate the rolls and deliver the goods.
Greg Peachey has also donated a piece of his own chainsaw wood carving.
Clark said her dad was a Marine and veteran of the Vietnam era. She remembered how he worked without ceasing to support the program which provides gifts for children who may otherwise have little at the holidays.
“He always collected toys here in Union County and Snyder County,” Clark recalled. “He did the schools (and) went to different clubs and collected toys every year for the Marine Corps.”
Clark said her dad loved Toys for Tots to the extent that he would collect toys during his vacation from work.
“When he died, before the first year was up, the ladies from the auxiliary came to me and asked me if they could start this,” Clark said. “I said that was fine.”
Clark’s daughter, Donnie’s granddaughter, has also been involved in the auction. She turned old enough to stay at the post and collect the whole time a year ago.
Clark said her dad did much for the Mifflinburg post, including serving on the board.
“He started (the auction) and I just kept on with it,” she added. “It started with just a little and hopefully we make a new record this year of $4,000 for the seventh year.”
