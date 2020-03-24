HARRISBURG – State police reported 27 warnings were issued to non-life-sustaining businesses on Monday, the first day of enforcement following Gov. Tom Wolf's order closing physical locations to combat the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
“As expected, we found the overwhelming majority of people and businesses across the commonwealth are voluntarily complying with the order and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “This process is two phased beginning with warnings to gain voluntary compliance, followed by enforcement as necessary.”
Troop F, which includes troopers from Milton, Stonington, Selinsgrove and Montoursville, reported issuing two warnings. No troop issued more than four warnings.
The governor has directed the following state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law:
• Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board
• Department of Health
• Department of Agriculture
• Pennsylvania State Police
• Municipal police
• Local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions
The Wolf administration has provided all local law enforcement with enforcement guidance that mirrors PSP’s.
The current list of businesses classified as life-sustaining, resources for affected businesses, and information businesses to request a waiver/exemption are available from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
