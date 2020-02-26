LEWISBURG — Use of Facebook as a business tool was the topic of a recent SBDC Bucknell University workshop.
How to Set Up a Facebook Business Page was led by Kendy Alvarez, a volunteer consultant. She said her group of about half-a-dozen business-oriented participants started with the basics of setting up a page.
“Then we got a little more in-depth into what you should be posting (and) how you should be posting,” Alvarez said. “I gave everyone a social media self-assessment to think about branding.”
A free consultation will follow the assessment, Alvarez said, to get a handle on branding a business.
Alvarez suggested consistency in what a business posts, but variety also plays a role. Facebook, a handy tool if a business is not able to set up a more complex website, should not be ignored.
Even a negative reviews by a client on a business page can be beneficial. Alvarez said the key was to respond, follow up and resolve the person’s concern.
Jesse Strouse, owner of Pro Painting Elite LLC of Selinsgrove, said he was interested in Facebook for its networking ability.
“I’ve done some of the pay-for-lead services,” he said. “I didn’t really care for those.”
Strouse said he learned that the current edition of Facebook was user-friendly. It also works with other apps more easily. He had only marketed via Google searches and word-of-mouth to date.
Alvarez, as volunteer consultant, said she offered her expertise for fun. She considered herself a champion for small business and recognizes their role in local economic development.
She concluded that Facebook was not just a play toy for young people. “Boomers,” Alvarez said, are actually more common on Facebook as they look for recommendations.
