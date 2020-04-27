MILTON — Despite having to hold recent meetings on Zoom, the Milton Rotary Club has not forgotten its motto of “Service Above Self.”
The club has donated a total of $1,400 to seven organizations that are on the front lines in helping people as a result of the virus pandemic.
Because the club cannot hold a luncheon meeting (12:15 Monday afternoons at the New Columbia Bonanza) it was decided to contribute that money to the organizations that provide health care and to groups that provide food to those In need.
The donations went to Evangelical Community Hospital, Milton Panther Pantry, HandUP Foundation, Greater Susquehanna YMCA, Salvation Army of Milton, Milton Panther Packs, and the Ronald McDonald House of Danville.
