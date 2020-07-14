WATSONTOWN — All members of law enforcement who were on duty at a protest held Sunday, June 28, in Watsontown have tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Watsontown Police Department Chief Rod Witherite.
In addition to confirming the negative test results, Witherite said during Monday’s Watsontown Borough Council meeting that the group which organized the protest — If Not Us, Then Who (INUTW) — will likely hold another protest in Watsontown. The date of that protest has not yet been determined.
Witherite also explained why it was necessary after the June 28 protest to recommend those who were in attendance at the event be tested for the virus.
“At that protest, there were four troopers that came from a station that had COVID,” Witherite said.
The Pennsylvania State Police barracks at Milton was closed Wednesday, July 1, for COVID-19 decontamination.
A release issued after the protest by INUTW indicated around 200 protestors and 40 counter-protestors were in Watsontown on Sunday, June 28. INUTW has been holding a series of protests throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley with the stated mission of calling for “an end to police brutality and racism in the Central Pennsylvania area.
In a separate matter, council approved a resolution which states the borough’s elected officials uphold the U.S. Constitution, including the right to peacefully assemble and freedom of speech.
Janet Rump, a member of the public, questioned why council was adopting the resolution.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said he wrote the resolution as it was suggested by the public following the June 28 protest.
Rump said she believes the borough is “asking for trouble” by approving the resolution.
Jarrett reported during the meeting that borough officials will be meeting with an electrical engineer this week in an effort to pinpoint why the borough has experienced a series of power outages recently.
Brent Frey, the borough’s Department of Public Works director, said some of the outages have been the result of area-wide PPL outages.
He also reported that PPL provided the borough with indicators to be placed on its electric lines in order to try to help pinpoint the borough’s electric problems.
According to Frey, the borough experienced six outages over a one-week period.
“It has a lot to do with the equipment we’re using,” he said, of the outages. “We have to have a better maintenance program and invest a little more in our infrastructure.“
While such investments do cost money, Frey noted that the borough brings in revenue by operating its own electric program.
In business actions, council approved contracting Watson Excavating, at a cost of $10,300, to complete a project on storm boxes along Eighth Street.
Turbotville landscaping was approved, at a cost of $1,350, to prune trees at the southern end of Watsontown.
Monday’s meeting was held via phone due to concerns with the ability to properly practice social distancing in council chambers. Multiple council members complained throughout the meeting that they were having a difficult time hearing due to feedback on the line.
