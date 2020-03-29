MIFFLINBURG – A free lending library popped up Friday along side the Union County Office building in Mifflinburg.
The Sidewalk Library, as it was called, was only the size of a sidewalk vending box. But it was put there to fill a big need, according to founder Garrett Franck of Mifflinburg.
Franck was motivated by closures he’s seen almost everywhere where there are books in the last few weeks. He then sought permission from the county to pursue his idea.
“I like to read, personally,” Franck said. “Currently around here there are no places you can get books because all of the libraries are shut down. Schools are as well.”
Good Time 4H efforts helped stock the Sidewalk Library, which came brightly painted. It was lettered with decals from Cindy Potoeski of Decal Dynasty. The lettering explained the “take a book, leave a book” lending policy and that more reading leads to more knowledge.
The box sits on a cinder block pad with some extra blocks in the base to keep it steady.
Franck explained there were over 90 books in the box at the start. Most, but not all, were for younger readers.
They included “You’re Bacon Me Crazy” by Suzanne Nelson, “Stuart Little” by E.B. White, “Sugar” by Jewell Parker Rhodes and many others.
Franck, 14, and a Mifflinburg Middle School student, is the son of Barbara and Josh Franck. They noted pride in their son’s achievement.
Mayor David Cooney and Commissioner Jeff Reber helped Franck with a ribbon cutting. Each stood at a safe distance from one another in view of the need for social distancing.
Cooney, who contributed a Jack and Jill nursery rhyme book, called it a fantastic idea in light of the COVID-related closure of the library and schools.
“This is the perfect time for people to have access to great books,” Cooney said before placing his contribution in the box.
