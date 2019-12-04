MILTON — By a vote of 5-4, Christine Rantz was elected to serve as the Milton Area School District school board’s next president during a reorganizational and board meeting held Tuesday.
Rantz was nominated for the post by Kevin Fry, who was subsequently unanimously elected to serve as board vice president.
Rantz and Fry both voted for Rantz to serve as president. She also received votes from Dr. Alvin Weaver, Brett Hosterman and Eric Moser.
Andrew Frederick, who took the oath of office as a new board member on Tuesday, nominated Dr. Leocadia Paliulis to serve as president.
Paliulis and Frederick both voted for Paliulis to serve as president. She also received votes from newly elected board members Kenneth Snyder and Lindsay Kessler.
Rantz has served on the board for 16 years. She previously served as president for three years. She addressed the board immediately after being elected president.
“I appreciate those who voted for me,” she said. “Those who did not, I hope we can be respectful and work together.”
Fry has served on the board for 22 years.
David Edinger, who did not seek re-election, served as president with Hosterman as vice president. In addition to Edinger, Kelly Everitt and Andrew McNeal did not seek re-election to the board.
Hosterman announced during the meeting that an unnamed entity is interested in purchasing the 14-acre Montandon Elementary School property. The school was shuttered at the end of the 2018-2019 school year, with students and staff now at Baugher Elementary School, Milton.
Derrek Fink, the district’s business manager, said the district has received three different appraisals of the property.
One appraisal, completed as part of a feasibility study, estimated the value of the building at $700,000.
An appraisal by Villager Realty estimated the value of the building at between $726,000 and $982,000.
Mericle Commercial Real Estate estimated the value of the building at between $425,000 and $495,000. However, Fink cautioned that Mericle derived its estimate based on the selling price of other school buildings of similar size.
“Our school is in a unique position because of its location,” Fink noted.
Moser suggested the board ask $2 million for the property. Hosterman and Fry both said they agreed with that price.
The board then voted to authorize Fink and Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan to negotiate the potential sale of the building at an initial asking price of $2 million. It was noted that the board will have to authorize the final sale of the building.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following resignations and retirements: Kevin Laurence, seventh-grade boys basketball coach, effective Nov. 25; Donna Spear, instructional coach, effective Jan. 7, 35 years with the district; and Barbara Wertz, custodian, effective Tuesday, 20 years with the district.
• Hiring: William Rearick, seventh-grade boys basketball coach, $4,010.
• The following educational tours: David Bittner, Angela Davis, Philip Davis, Rebecca Krall, Amanda Smith, several chaperones and 50 seniors to visit Walt Disney World March 18-23, $1,250 cost to the district; Brandy Aguirre, Steve Aguirre, Eric Bergmueller, Cynthia Krebs, Lauren Richie and 50 seniors to visit New York City May 13, $375 cost to the district; David Bittner, Rebecca Krall and 40 seniors to visit Hershey Park May 14, $250 cost to the district; Steve Aguirre, Julie Bowman, Kellie Brouse, Nicholas Vega, Shalee Ward and 40 seniors to visit Philadelphia May 15, $500 cost to the district.
• The following released time requests: Courtney Hamm to attend Sapphire Report Writer Dec. 4 in Allentown, $155 cost to the district; Tiffany Savidge to attend the WRS Introductory Course Dec. 10-12 in Conshohocken, $1,645 cost to the district; Kristin Barr, Karey Killian, Natalie Myers Easton and Susan VanKirk to attend the Microsoft Education Underground Summit Jan. 7-10 in Redmond, Wash., $1,500 cost to the district; and Janna Bond, Rebel Scoggins and Susan VanKirk to attend the PETE&C Feb. 23-26 in Pittsburgh, $964 cost to the district.
Paxton Humphrey, a second-grade student at Baugher Elementary School, was named December Citizen of the Month. He led the Pledge of Allegiance during Tuesday’s meeting.
Vicki Howell, a Food Services employee, was named as the Panther Pride Award recipient.
It was noted during the meeting that Bill Hanlon, a retired social studies teacher in the district, recently passed away following a battle with cancer.
