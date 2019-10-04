LIMESTONEVILLE — Dale Diehl said this week that sales of more paving bricks were needed to complete the Pathway to Memories at the Limestone Township Consolidated School Memorial Park.
Bricks for the pavilion may be inscribed for a minimum $35 donation. Checks and instructions should be mailed to Dale Diehl, 115 Mill Road, Turbotville, PA 17772. Name, title and years at the school may be noted on the bricks on three lines of about 15 characters apiece. Call 570-437-2380 for more information.
The first memorial feature at the Limestone Township park was a housing for the bell from the old school. It was completed in 2016 and dedicated to all who were associated with the school, which combined several single-teacher schools in the area. The school opened in 1932 and was used into the 1970s, then was razed in 1980.
The memorial park, Diehl noted, was the only public park in the township.
Diehl said the roots of the pavilion project arose about two years ago. He suggested at a reunion about one year ago to sell bricks inscribed with the names of anyone affiliated with the original Limestone Township Consolidated School.
“That’s how this part of the pavilion so far has gotten funded,” said Diehl who motioned to the structure which is now in place. “The idea is to get more people who were affiliated with the school to buy their bricks so we can get more funding to put the floor in.”
Diehl has drawn a layout of the pavilion indicating where the memorial bricks would go.
“I’d like to see 500 to 600 bricks sold,” he added. “It includes the students, the teachers, the bus drivers, the cooks, anyone that was affiliated with the school.”
Diehl welcomed members of Boy Scout Troop 72, which was housed in the school for many years to consider a brick. Memorial bricks were also a thoughtful idea for people affiliated with the school who had died.
To date, about 270 bricks have been sold. Diehl was hopeful that the next step would be to pour concrete and get bricks in place.
Diehl also noted a personal connection with the school. W. George Strouse, his foster father, taught at the school for 33 years and is remembered with a brick.
