WILLIAMSPORT — Victoria Hurwitz has been named director of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s physical therapist assistant program.
Hurwitz, a licensed physical therapist, also holds certification as a Women’s Health Clinical Specialist, and for the past five years, she was a pelvic health physical therapist for UPMC Williamsport.
She had served as a part-time faculty member for the college’s physical therapist assistant program since January 2019.
Hurwitz holds Doctor of Physical Therapy and Bachelor of Health Sciences degrees from the University of Miami, and she completed a Women’s Health Residency through the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education at Women’s Health Physical Therapy in Richmond, Va.
She is secretary for the Montoursville Kiwanis Club and a team manager for Montoursville American Youth Soccer Organization.
