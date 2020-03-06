LEWISBURG — Guest readers came to Kelly Elementary School on Thursday to continue what has become almost a rite of spring.
Read Across America, the day when visitors read aloud to the students and perhaps share a bit about their lives, was the occasion.
The event, coordinated by the Kelly Parent Student Association, is held annually near the March 2 birthdate of Theodor S. Geisel (Dr. Seuss), the famed author of children’s books. National observance began in 1997 and was initiated by the NEA to encourage reading by and to children.
Amanda Derr, Kelly Elementary School third grade teacher, said readers have come reliably in each of her five years in the district. It is a special day for her students.
“They always enjoy someone new coming to their classroom,” Derr said. “I think it is nice to see members of our community come and support the school and the students. It is always nice to have kids ‘interview’ our readers about their professions and their jobs.”
Derr added that illustrations of professions and jobs was an element of what needs to be covered in class, and Read Across America was a fun way to fulfill the requirement.
Emily Buonocore, a Susquehanna University senior from Bridgewater, N.J., was student teaching in the Derr classroom. She said Read Across America gave the young students some insights they may not have otherwise had.
Down the hall and at the other end of the school, Bruce Myers, Bucknell University men’s tennis coach, read ‘The First of Octember’ by Dr. Seuss, and other classics to kindergarteners. He also told them about tennis, which he described as the “best sport in the world.”
