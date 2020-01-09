LEWISBURG — Michael Berger, partnership specialist with the Philadelphia Regional Census Center, offered advice Wednesday morning to RVSPG members.
Complete and submit the US Census. People in the care of professional caregivers should also be accounted for.
Berger spoke to a meeting River Valley Senior Providers Group (RVSPG). He told the gathering of service providers for older adults that census results determine how much federal money is spent locally.
An average of $2,000 in federal money per person per year is lost when individuals fail to fill out the census.
“There is a litany of things (funded),” he said. “(Community Development Block Grants), HUD money, River Valley Transit money, Head Start, libraries, Medicare, Medicaid even Pell grants for colleges.”
Undercounts were common locally.
Melissa Bottorf, RVSPG president, said administrators of assisted living and nursing home facilities were asked to take a proper group count. Home care providers should also be mindful that their clients are in the once-per-decade count.
“If it is home care, that benefits labor numbers and other state-funded support services,” Bottorf said. “For the home care agencies, for the Area Agencies on Aging, that will all have an impact for 10 years.”
Berger added that initial census mailings will go out to the general public in March. Ideally, responses should be returned by Wednesday, April 1, also known as Census Day.
“Shape your future,” Berger said. There is no “do over” in the event of an undercount.
