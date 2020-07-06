HARRISBURG — Five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday by the state Department of Health in Northumberland County, along with three new confirmed cases in Columbia and Lycoming counties. One new case was reported in Snyder County.
No new local deaths were reported.
Statewide, new COVID-19 cases numbered 450. Just one new death was reported across the commonwealth.
Case counts locally, as confirmed by state officials:
• Northumberland County, 296 cases (8 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 202 cases (20 deaths)
• Union County, 86 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 67 cases (2 deaths)
• Snyder County, 57 cases (2 deaths)
• Columbia County, 388 cases (34 deaths)
